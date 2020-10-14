Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Business

Stocks rebound halting 3-day losing streak

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Business Correspondent

Stocks shuttled back to gaining tracks halting a three-session losing streak as most investors returned to buying mood on Tuesday pulling up indices on both bourses of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE haka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced by 30.15 points or 0.62 per cent to 4,839, after losing 125 points in the past three sessions, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 11.69 points to 1,649 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 7.50 points to 1,103 at the close of the trading.
However, turnover on the DSE declined to 2.5 months low at Tk 5.90 billion, down 15 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 6.94 billion. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 185 ended higher, 98 closed lower while 73 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 139,729 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 251.12 million shares and mutual fund units.
The insurance sector continued dominating the turnover chart with Continental Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 338 million changing hands, followed by Asia Pacific Insurance, Walton Hi-Tech, Brac Bank and Bangladesh General Insurance Company.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 90 points to close at 13,837 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained  50 points to close at 8,310.
Of the issues traded, 130 advanced, 88 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 9.06 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 222 million.


