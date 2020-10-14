Off-bank money circulation rises to Tk 54,401 crore in 7 months





The situation may not have fueled inflation much but will squeeze the banks' lending capacity to a large extent, bankers said. Many borrowers refrained in this period to repay bank loans taking advantage of relaxation of loan payment till December this year.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, currency outside banks soared to Tk 2,10,983.8 crore at the end of July this year from Tk 1,56,583 crore at the end of December last year.

In May, money outside banks amounted to Tk 1,93,750.7 crore, up by Tk 37,105 crore at the end of December last year. From July, 2018 to December, 2019, currency outside the banking system was between Tk 1,58,000 crore and Tk 1,41,000 crore.

BB officials said that the amount of money outside the banking system started to rise in March this year and jumped in April and May, growing by Tk 20,400 crore in two months as the pandemic intensified in the country.

After the first coronavirus case was detected on March 8 this year, the country went into shutdown for around two months till May 30, leaving a large number of people jobless as economic activities downturn seriously.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told Daily Observer that the volume of cash in hand has increased in recent times as people preferred to keep their money in hand as a precautionary measure.

For instance, people used to keep Tk 2 lakh in hand before the coronavirus outbreak and now they prefer to keep Tk 5 lakh as they are trying to avoid frequent visits to banks to avoid exposure to crowding.

Financial disintermediation restricts multiplier effects of money on the economy with the same volume, Mansur said, adding that banks issued credit for trade and investment with money kept with them by depositors.

If depositors prefer to keep money in hand instead of in banks, how it will be possible for the banks or financial institutions to advance credit for trade and investment, he asked.

He said the circulation of M2 broad money which means checks and easily convertible monetary instruments has increased by 8.53 per cent or Tk 1,10,443.1 crore between December 2019 to July this year. M2 increased to Tk 14.05 lakh crore at the end of July this year from 12.94 crore in December last year.





























