Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Advance Search
latest Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Foreign News

Trump SC pick faces tough questioning

Over 10m early votes in US presidential election: Study

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

WASHINGTON, Oct 13: US voters have cast more than 10 million votes for the Nov. 3 presidential election, significantly outpacing the early vote in 2016 and suggesting a large turnout, according to data compiled by the US Elections Project.
The surge in early voting comes amid a stubborn novel coronavirus pandemic that has led to a surge of early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats. Republican President Donald Trump has sowed confusion and distrust of mail balloting, making repeated, unfounded allegations of widespread fraud ahead of his contest with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.




As of Monday night, nearly 10.4 million Americans have cast a vote in states that report early voting data, according to the election information resource at the University of Florida. By way of comparison, as of Oct. 16, 2016, some 1.4 million Americans had cast an early vote. The number of ballots cast in five states - Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin - already exceeds 20% of total 2016 turnout, the Elections Project said.
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of ballots in Ohio and New York with the wrong candidate or voter names. Votes thrown in the trash in Pennsylvania and scores of lawsuits over the counts. Three weeks before the US presidential vote, the immense surge in demand for mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus is testing the country's ability to pull off a credible election.
Donald Trump says voting by mail is ripe for fraud and has promised to challenge ballot counts. "Out of control. A Rigged Election!!!" Trump tweeted on Friday after news that ballots with the wrong candidates were sent to 50,000 residents of Columbus, Ohio, a key state Trump needs to win for reelection.
But election analysts say that, despite those headline cases, so far the process is going well.  "There's going to be execution errors along the way," said Kevin Kosar, a political analyst at the American Enterprise Institute. "The good news is, these mistakes are happening, but they are being caught early," he said.   -REUTERS, AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 10m early votes in US presidential election: Study
US ELECTION 2020  + 19 DAYS TO GO
India border buildup root cause for tensions: China
Karabakh fighting hits 600 death, defies ceasefire pleas
Defiant Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida
Police summon Anwar
Israel cabinet OKs UAE deal
‘Anti-microbe combats C-19’


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft