Over 10m early votes in US presidential election: Study





The surge in early voting comes amid a stubborn novel coronavirus pandemic that has led to a surge of early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats. Republican President Donald Trump has sowed confusion and distrust of mail balloting, making repeated, unfounded allegations of widespread fraud ahead of his contest with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.









As of Monday night, nearly 10.4 million Americans have cast a vote in states that report early voting data, according to the election information resource at the University of Florida. By way of comparison, as of Oct. 16, 2016, some 1.4 million Americans had cast an early vote. The number of ballots cast in five states - Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin - already exceeds 20% of total 2016 turnout, the Elections Project said.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of ballots in Ohio and New York with the wrong candidate or voter names. Votes thrown in the trash in Pennsylvania and scores of lawsuits over the counts. Three weeks before the US presidential vote, the immense surge in demand for mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus is testing the country's ability to pull off a credible election.

Donald Trump says voting by mail is ripe for fraud and has promised to challenge ballot counts. "Out of control. A Rigged Election!!!" Trump tweeted on Friday after news that ballots with the wrong candidates were sent to 50,000 residents of Columbus, Ohio, a key state Trump needs to win for reelection.

But election analysts say that, despite those headline cases, so far the process is going well. "There's going to be execution errors along the way," said Kevin Kosar, a political analyst at the American Enterprise Institute. "The good news is, these mistakes are happening, but they are being caught early," he said. -REUTERS, AFP WASHINGTON, Oct 13: US voters have cast more than 10 million votes for the Nov. 3 presidential election, significantly outpacing the early vote in 2016 and suggesting a large turnout, according to data compiled by the US Elections Project.The surge in early voting comes amid a stubborn novel coronavirus pandemic that has led to a surge of early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats. Republican President Donald Trump has sowed confusion and distrust of mail balloting, making repeated, unfounded allegations of widespread fraud ahead of his contest with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.As of Monday night, nearly 10.4 million Americans have cast a vote in states that report early voting data, according to the election information resource at the University of Florida. By way of comparison, as of Oct. 16, 2016, some 1.4 million Americans had cast an early vote. The number of ballots cast in five states - Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin - already exceeds 20% of total 2016 turnout, the Elections Project said.Meanwhile, tens of thousands of ballots in Ohio and New York with the wrong candidate or voter names. Votes thrown in the trash in Pennsylvania and scores of lawsuits over the counts. Three weeks before the US presidential vote, the immense surge in demand for mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus is testing the country's ability to pull off a credible election.Donald Trump says voting by mail is ripe for fraud and has promised to challenge ballot counts. "Out of control. A Rigged Election!!!" Trump tweeted on Friday after news that ballots with the wrong candidates were sent to 50,000 residents of Columbus, Ohio, a key state Trump needs to win for reelection.But election analysts say that, despite those headline cases, so far the process is going well. "There's going to be execution errors along the way," said Kevin Kosar, a political analyst at the American Enterprise Institute. "The good news is, these mistakes are happening, but they are being caught early," he said. -REUTERS, AFP