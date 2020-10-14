Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Trump SC pick faces tough questioning

US ELECTION 2020  + 19 DAYS TO GO

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

WASHINGTON, Oct 13: US SC nominee Amy Coney Barrett is being grilled on day two of her Senate confirmation hearing. Democrats opposed to her nomination have cast her as a threat to healthcare reforms passed under former President Barack Obama.
The conservative judge said on Tuesday she had "no agenda" and vowed to stick to "the rule of law". Republicans are seeking to approve her nomination ahead of the presidential election in three weeks. Her confirmation would give the nine-member court a 6-3 conservative majority, altering the ideological balance of the court for potentially decades to come.
Democrats fear Judge Barrett's successful nomination would favour Republicans in politically sensitive cases that reach the Supreme Court. She is the proposed replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month aged 87.
But Republicans have praised Judge Barrett. Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsay Graham on Tuesday said she was "one of the greatest picks President Trump could make" for the court.   -AFP


