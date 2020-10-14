Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Karabakh fighting hits 600 death, defies ceasefire pleas

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020

TERTER, Oct 13: Armenian and Azerbaijani forces engaged in new fighting on Tuesday over the Nagorno-Karabakh region despite pleas to observe a ceasefire, as the Red Cross warned hundreds of thousands were already affected by the conflict.
More than two weeks of fighting between the Caucasus rivals has left almost 600 dead, including 73 civilians, according to a tally based on partial tolls from both sides. The Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, overwhelmingly populated by Armenians, has been controlled by Armenians since a 1990s war that erupted as the Soviet Union fell.
But Azerbaijan has never hidden its desire to win back control and no state has ever recognised Nagorno-Karabakh's declaration of independence. The fighting has been the most intense since a 1994 ceasefire ended the initial post-Soviet war. Even a humanitarian truce to allow exchanges of prisoners and dead has been too much to implement.
The Nagorno-Karabakh separatist authorities accused Azerbaijan of launching an offensive in the south, north and northeast of the region. Baku accused Armenians of launching strikes on the districts of Goranboy, Terter and Agdam -- Azerbaijani territory outside Nagorno-Karabakh.   -AFP


