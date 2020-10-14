Defiant Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida

Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
US pauses Covid vaccine trial

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

SANFORD, Oct 13: Deprived of his beloved campaign trail for 10 days by Covid-19, President Donald Trump took centre stage again on Monday in Florida, vowing that he is in "great shape" with 22 days to go until he faces Joe Biden in the election.
"I went through it and now they say I'm immune," Trump told a cheering crowd in Sanford, near Orlando, few of whom wore masks.  "I feel so powerful. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, just give you a big fat kiss."
Trump's medical team announced he had tested negative and was no longer contagious as he jetted to Florida -- the first of four battleground states he plans to visit over the next four days. His claim of immunity is unproven. Trailing his Democratic challenger by double digits in the polls, Trump is seeking to rally his base on a blitz of key swing states.
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick.
"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement.   -AFP


