'Nadal's Paris record will never be beaten'

COLOGNE, OCT 13: Andy Murray predicts Rafael Nadal's record of 13 French Open titles will never be beaten as the British former world number one looks to bounce back in Cologne this week from his own Roland Garros disappointment.

Murray, 33, the reigning Olympic champion, crashed out of last month's French Open in straight sets with a lop-sided first round defeat to Stan Wawrinka as he works his way back from hip surgery.

On Sunday, the Scot watched in awe as Nadal, 34, demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the final at Roland Garos to win his 13th French Open title.

The Spaniard has also equalled the all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles held by Roger Federer, who hailed Nadal's victory as "one of sport's greatest achievements". -AFP







