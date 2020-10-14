

Shane Warne impressed seeing Shyam Bhatia's cricket museum in Dubai

The long list includes Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Arjuna Ranatunga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayewardene, Imran Khan, Jonty Rhodes, Hashim Amla, Daniel Vettori and many others.

On Monday, world's second highest Test wicket taker Shane Warne, the Australian, who is the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team paid a visit to the museum in Dubai.

"Yes, he came to visit my museum in the evening and we spent some quality time together", Bhatia, speaking exclusively over telephone from Dubai on Tuesday morning, said.

"Warne presented a Rajasthan Royal jersey and a team cap to the museum, which will be treasured with other hundreds of items and memorabilias in the museum", Bhatia added.

"I have never seen memorabilia like this before. Shyam has put the items of photos, bats, caps, jerseys etc. of every cricketing nation. He has a wide collection of books and some of the books are even 100 years old and cannot be found easily elsewhere in the market", Warne, during his trip, said.

"It is a great place to come here. Any young and budding cricketer should pay a visit here to have a look at the iconic items. It is a wonderful place and has brought back my old memories", Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan cricketer and the current MCC president had once said during his visit at the museum.

"Amazing, Awesome, Mind Boggling, Fantabulous, Brilliant, Cracking, Delightful, Excellent, Grand, Heroic, Impirational, Joyous, Kaleidoscopic, Lovely, Wonderful, Zepped , Non-Comparable (That covers all the letter of the alphabets Shyam)", India's Little Master Sunil Gavaskar had once described the collections.



















