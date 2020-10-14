BCB to select age-level players by watching video





The cricket apex body will select the players by watching the videos in a bid to avoid the public gatherings in the aspect of Covid-19 pandemic.

If one wants to take part in the preliminary selection of District and Dhaka Metro Under-14, 16 and 17 levels, they have to record their own video. It should be sent to the WhatsApp group of the specific age group of the district, or to the personal WhatsApp number or email of the district and divisional cricket coach.

The BCB also specified as to how to record the video. In the aspect of a batsman, he holds the camera from the bowling end. The bowler has to capture video from three different angles-from the back, side and front of the bowler.

Talented young cricketers can watch the demo video by visiting the official Facebook page of BCB https://www.facebook.com/bcbtigercricket/ to know the rules of making videos. -BSS















The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to begin the activities of selecting the age-level players in some different way.The cricket apex body will select the players by watching the videos in a bid to avoid the public gatherings in the aspect of Covid-19 pandemic.If one wants to take part in the preliminary selection of District and Dhaka Metro Under-14, 16 and 17 levels, they have to record their own video. It should be sent to the WhatsApp group of the specific age group of the district, or to the personal WhatsApp number or email of the district and divisional cricket coach.The BCB also specified as to how to record the video. In the aspect of a batsman, he holds the camera from the bowling end. The bowler has to capture video from three different angles-from the back, side and front of the bowler.Talented young cricketers can watch the demo video by visiting the official Facebook page of BCB https://www.facebook.com/bcbtigercricket/ to know the rules of making videos. -BSS