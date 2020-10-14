

Jahanara, Salma wants to pave platform for Tigress in Women's IPL

The tournament is being organized by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI).

The BCCI on Sunday through a press release confirmed that pacer Jahanara Alam will play for Velocity while all-rounder Salma Khatun would be part of Trailblazers team in Women's IPL, which kicks off November 4 at United Arab Emirates (UAE). The other team of the tournament is Supernovas. On the opening day, Supernovas will take on Velocity.

This will be the third season of the Women's IPL, which will be held in UAE this year as India's Covid-19 situation is not under control yet. The Men's IPL is being held in UAE also.

While it is the first season for Salma in the tournament, for Jahanara it is the second stint as she played the tournament last year also.

The three-team tournament, which will be held as a single-league basis, ends on November 9.

"I am very happy to hear that I am going to IPL. The last time Jahanra played in this tournament. This time my name has come. I am very happy to be playing in such a big tournament," Salma Khatun said on Tuesday.

"My goal is to do well in all three departments since I am an all-rounder. So I'm working on that. I want to perform my best if I get the chance. If me and Jahanara can play well, this will pave a platform for other players from our country to play the tournament," she added.

If all goes well, the two female cricketers will catch a flight to the UAE on October 21. Before that they have to go through the corona test twice. The first test is tomorrow (Wednesday). After the first test, they have to spend the next week sitting at home. The second test is 72 hours before the flight, on October 19.

"If everything goes well, we are leaving the country on October 21. Hopefully we can perform up to the mark," she remarked. -BSS















