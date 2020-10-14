Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Advance Search
latest Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Sports

All hockey players' test C-19 negative

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

All the thirty six youth hockey players tested for Covid-19 negative ahead of their training camp for the Bangabandhu U-21 Asia Cup Hockey.
All the thirty six hockey players, who were earlier asked to join in the camp, were tested Covid-19 negative, informed the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Tuesday.
The tests were conducted under the supervision of Bangladesh Air Force on the last two days, he added.
The BHF acting general secretary said now the players' would start their camp from Friday (October 16) at the Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
Earlier on Wednesday last, the BHF asked the earlier selected thirty six youth hockey players for the camp ahead of Bangabandhu U-21 Asia Cup Hockey.
The players' will be accommodated at Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base at the Dhaka Cantonment from where they players will come daily to practice at hockey stadium. The BHF will make the travel arrangement for the players so that the players can make their training without any hindrance. The BHF will decide the practice schedule at a later stage.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wenger warns death knell for smaller clubs without reform
'Nadal's Paris record will never be beaten'
Shane Warne impressed seeing Shyam Bhatia's cricket museum in Dubai
BCB to select age-level players by watching video
Jahanara, Salma wants to pave platform for Tigress in Women's IPL
All hockey players' test C-19 negative
MU-XI smashes TI-XI in low scoring affair
Under-19 Asia Cup cricket postponed


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft