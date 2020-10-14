All hockey players' test C-19 negative





All the thirty six hockey players, who were earlier asked to join in the camp, were tested Covid-19 negative, informed the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Tuesday.

The tests were conducted under the supervision of Bangladesh Air Force on the last two days, he added.

The BHF acting general secretary said now the players' would start their camp from Friday (October 16) at the Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

Earlier on Wednesday last, the BHF asked the earlier selected thirty six youth hockey players for the camp ahead of Bangabandhu U-21 Asia Cup Hockey.

The players' will be accommodated at Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base at the Dhaka Cantonment from where they players will come daily to practice at hockey stadium. The BHF will make the travel arrangement for the players so that the players can make their training without any hindrance. The BHF will decide the practice schedule at a later stage. -BSS















All the thirty six youth hockey players tested for Covid-19 negative ahead of their training camp for the Bangabandhu U-21 Asia Cup Hockey.All the thirty six hockey players, who were earlier asked to join in the camp, were tested Covid-19 negative, informed the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Tuesday.The tests were conducted under the supervision of Bangladesh Air Force on the last two days, he added.The BHF acting general secretary said now the players' would start their camp from Friday (October 16) at the Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.Earlier on Wednesday last, the BHF asked the earlier selected thirty six youth hockey players for the camp ahead of Bangabandhu U-21 Asia Cup Hockey.The players' will be accommodated at Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base at the Dhaka Cantonment from where they players will come daily to practice at hockey stadium. The BHF will make the travel arrangement for the players so that the players can make their training without any hindrance. The BHF will decide the practice schedule at a later stage. -BSS