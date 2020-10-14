MU-XI smashes TI-XI in low scoring affair



Rubel Hossain of Mahmudullah XI celebrating after hauling a wicket of Tamim Iqbal XI during the second match of BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Earlier in the afternoon, Mahmudullah won the toss and invited Tamim to bat first under cloudy sky at Home of Cricket, Mirpur and had packed at 103 after glitz with the bowl all around the carpet. Man with golden arm Rubel stroke 1st for M-XI to seize the wicket of senior Tamim of the Tamim Iqbal and Tanzid Tamim opening pair in the 3rd over of the innings. Captain of TI-XI was leg before wickets scoring two runs while Under-19 World Cup winning Tamim, the leading scorer for his side left the wicket but after assembling 27 runs.

Light rain visited at SBNCS just after Tamim's departure at the 3rd over of the innings. Tamim XI were at 12 for one at that juncture. The game resumed but the rain consumed three-overs of each side. Rubel became more furious after rain and fooled Tamim Junior and Mohammad Mithun. Another quick Sumon Khan preyed next three while spinner duo Mehidy Miraz and Aminul Biplob shared two wickets each MU-XI. Super-sub Ebadat Hossain was the only bowler Mahmudullah used, went wicketless.

However, Man at three Anamul Haque Bijoy was 2nd leading scorer with 25 runs. Mahedi Hasan (19) and Mohammad Saifuddin (12) were the next two TI-XI batters to reach double digit figure. Experienced Mohammad Mithun returned dug out yet before opening the account and Mosaddedk Hossain backed with five runs only. Shahadat Hossain [3], the most consistent batsman of Bangladesh Under-19 team during the last Youth World Cup, had returned with a single. TI-XI were wrapped up to post 103 runs only sustaining 23.1 overs.

To defend a tiny investment, TI-XI got unbelievable start from their opening bowler. Mustafizur Rahman hunted Naim Sheikh in his 1st delivery of the game while Saifuddin stroke twice in the following over to scalp the wickets of Ltion Das and Imrul Kayes. MU-XI therefore, were in serious trouble losing top three batters without posting anything on the board.

Skipper Mahmudullah, pairing with Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque, kept the team in the race after initial destruction. They added very useful 39 runs 4th wicket partnership before Mahmudullah being preyed by Taijul Islam collecting 10 runs. Mominul conversely, was the steadier campaigner with the bat on the day, who managed 39 runs before being bowled by Taijul. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan was key MU-XI to ensure victory. He remained unbeaten scoring 41 runs while Sabbir Rahman was not out with four runs as Mahmudullah XI were at 106 for six from 27 overs to ensure victory.

Tamim XI will engage with Najmul XI in the ultimate clash of the 1st-leg group round match. Najmul XI beat Mahmudullah XI by four wickets in the opener of the tournament on Sunday.















