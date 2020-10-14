Video
Under-19 Asia Cup cricket postponed

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

The upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup has finally been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament for the youth cricketers was scheduled to be held in UAE this November. However it is now shifted to another suitable time in 2021.
The news was particularly disappointing for Bangladesh which a few days ago formed the Under-19 team, eying the Asia Cup. The Bangladesh team management expected the tournament would give them an opportunity to assess the newly formed team.
Bangladesh earlier this year won the ICC Under-19 World Cup, beating mighty India by three wickets.
After the World Cup, this also could be the first tournament for the Bangladesh Under-19 team, who is now out of the game due to the outbreak of Covid-19 worldwide.
"The Under-19 Asia Cup has been postponed and will be played in 2021," BCB's game development manager AEM Kawsar confirmed.
"It was scheduled to be held in November this year. ACC is looking for a suitable date to host the tournament next year," he added.
A total of eight teams from Asia was expected to take part in the
tournament that included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan along with host United Arab
Emirates and two qualifying teams.   -BSS


