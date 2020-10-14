Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 9:59 PM
Salahuddin assures of meeting booters' demand

The fourth-time president wishes for a trophy from the boys

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

The footballers of national team and different premier league teams met and congratulate Kazi M Salahuddin on Tuesday at the BFF House in Motijheel after he was re-elected the President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). photo: BFF

The booters of national team and different premier league teams, on Tuesday, meet Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi M Salahuddin Turjo at his office in the BFF House to congratulate him for being elected for the fourth consecutive time while make a few demand to him as well. 
During the meet, the booters talk about their due remuneration of the last season and decision regarding remuneration in the new season. At the time, BFF president says that he would be pleased if the booters could bring a trophy for the nation. He also assures that he would try to ensure that the booters get at least 40 per cent of their remuneration in the new season.
Striker Sohel Rana, after the meeting, says, "Our demand to BFF President was that the clubs should come in agreement with us for 40 per cent of our remuneration of the last season. We also demanded that the clubs pay cent percent of the agreement of the concluded season. They can pay us 45 per cent during the player registration of the new season while pay the rest along with the new season remuneration afterwards. Salahuddin bhai (brother) agrees with us that he would try to meet our demand and raise the amount to 40 per cent."
It is be mentioned that, on the 17th September, the BFF Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) led by BFF senior vice president and the then committee's chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy, decided that the booters would register for the same club as the last season and will receive up to 45 per cent of due payment on the eve of new season. On the other hand, they would get only 25 per cent of the contract for the new season.




According to the booters, that decision was only good for the clubs but didn't bring any good for the booters. That decision came after several meetings between PFLC, club representatives and players. The booters were disheartened following that matter.


