Man stabbed to death by three sons





The deceased was identified as Lal Mia, 45. The incident happened around 2:00pm at his three-storey building.









Lal Mia was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition where the doctors declared him dead, said Bachchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

The victim's younger brother Shahar Ali said his brother lived on the first floor of the building while his sons live in other flats. Following a family dispute six months back, Lal Mia divorced his wife, and she lives with her sons.

The three sons--Jahirul, Sajjadul and Milton--entered Lal Mia's flat and stabbed him indiscriminately while their mother stood guard at the door, Shahar, who lives in a nearby building, claimed. Hearing screams, Shahar went inside and saw his brother in a pool of blood.

