Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 9:59 PM
Man held for raping 2 sisters

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ Oct 13: Police arrested a man for violating two sisters at Mijmiji Kandapara in Siddhirganj of Naryanganj early Tuesday.
The arrestee, Abu Bakar, 48, is the caretaker of a house in the area. Sub-Inspector (SI) Alamgir Hossain of Siddhirganj Police Station said a police team arrested Abu Bakar from a room of a six-storey building breaking open the door around 3:00am.
The victims' father said Abu Bakar called the girls on October 5 on the way to their aunt's house. Later, he took the two girls to the ground floor of the building and raped them there tying their face with clothe.
He also threatened the duo not to disclose the incident to anyone. But the siblings informed their parents of the matter. Later, father of the rape victims lodged a complaint with the police station.   


