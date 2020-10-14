Balance in food supply to rural, urban areas stressed





In the global context, the urban population consumes 70pc of the global food supply. With the double burden of malnutrition, emerging the implications for non-communicable diseases is of concern.

In this situation, we need a balance in food supply between rural and urban areas in terms of consumption, composition, quality and destination at the end of value chains, the speakers at a symposium in the city said on Tuesday.

The Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) of the Food Ministry and projects of FAO Bangladesh - Meeting the Under-nutrition Challenge (MUCH) and Support for Modeling, Planning and Improving Dhaka's Food System (DFS) organized the event with financial support of the European Union (EU) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Identifying opportunities and challenges of nutrition-sensitive urban food systems, the speakers at the symposium emphasized on showcasing experiences and innovative ideas and actions for driving sustainable food systems, including lessons learned from Covid-19 pandemic.

They also discussed priorities and recommended for more inclusive, sustainable, resilient and nutrition-sensitive food system for Bangladesh.

The speakers also informed that lack of food is not the only problem, micronutrient and malnutrition of various forms are affecting one-third to half of the population of all age groups in the cities.

Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum said the country's food policies have evolved over time to respond to the challenges facing both rural and urban residents. The policies suggested adopting a food-systems approach beginning at the farm-level to the consumer's plate to ensure access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food for all people.

Naoki Minamiguchi, Chief Technical Adviser (CTA) of MUCH project, reiterated enhancing food systems is one of the strongest opportunities to achieve the SDGs on time. The symposium is expected to contribute to formulation of the Plan of Action for the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy to address the food and nutrition security concerns of urban and rural residents.

Koen Everaert, team leader of EU Food and Nutrition Security Section, CTA of DFS John Taylor, Chief Town Planner Tariq Bin Yousuf, also Superintendent Engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation, Director General of Department of Agricultural Marketing Mohammed Yousuf also spoke on the occasion.















Around 40 per cent of under-five children of Dhaka slums are stunted and 11.6pc emaciated while 36pc of adult women found overweight or obese.In the global context, the urban population consumes 70pc of the global food supply. With the double burden of malnutrition, emerging the implications for non-communicable diseases is of concern.In this situation, we need a balance in food supply between rural and urban areas in terms of consumption, composition, quality and destination at the end of value chains, the speakers at a symposium in the city said on Tuesday.The Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) of the Food Ministry and projects of FAO Bangladesh - Meeting the Under-nutrition Challenge (MUCH) and Support for Modeling, Planning and Improving Dhaka's Food System (DFS) organized the event with financial support of the European Union (EU) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.Identifying opportunities and challenges of nutrition-sensitive urban food systems, the speakers at the symposium emphasized on showcasing experiences and innovative ideas and actions for driving sustainable food systems, including lessons learned from Covid-19 pandemic.They also discussed priorities and recommended for more inclusive, sustainable, resilient and nutrition-sensitive food system for Bangladesh.The speakers also informed that lack of food is not the only problem, micronutrient and malnutrition of various forms are affecting one-third to half of the population of all age groups in the cities.Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum said the country's food policies have evolved over time to respond to the challenges facing both rural and urban residents. The policies suggested adopting a food-systems approach beginning at the farm-level to the consumer's plate to ensure access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food for all people.Naoki Minamiguchi, Chief Technical Adviser (CTA) of MUCH project, reiterated enhancing food systems is one of the strongest opportunities to achieve the SDGs on time. The symposium is expected to contribute to formulation of the Plan of Action for the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy to address the food and nutrition security concerns of urban and rural residents.Koen Everaert, team leader of EU Food and Nutrition Security Section, CTA of DFS John Taylor, Chief Town Planner Tariq Bin Yousuf, also Superintendent Engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation, Director General of Department of Agricultural Marketing Mohammed Yousuf also spoke on the occasion.