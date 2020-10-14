Form Land Survey Appellate Tribunal in 90 days





The court asked the secretaries of the ministries of land to submit a compliance report with an affidavit after complying with the order.

The bench of Justice Moeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal issued the order in a full verdict released on Supreme Court website on Tuesday.

In the verdict, the HC observed that the land minister had deprived the people of the tribunal, therefore violating their human rights.

The minister and secretary of the ministry have conducted inhuman, cruel and unpardonable acts, the HC said. On July 25 in 2019, the HC bench pronounced a brief verdict on a suo moto rule issued by the same bench earlier.

According to the State Acquisition and Tenancy (Amendment) Act, 2004, the government is supposed to form the Land Survey Appellate Tribunal headed by an HC judge to hear and dispose of the appeals arising out of the judgment, decree or order of the land survey tribunals.















