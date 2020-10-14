Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 9:59 PM
Home Back Page

BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was admitted to Labaid Specialized Hospital in the capital on Tuesday as he suffered a heart attack.
Rizvi complained of chest pain as he got into his car after joining a human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club at noon, said his personal assistant Arifur Rahman Tushar. The BNP leader was first taken to Islami Bank Central Hospital at Kakrail.
Later, he was taken to Labaid Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area where he has been kept in its CCU.   -UNB


