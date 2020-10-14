Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 9:59 PM
Home Back Page

Writ seeking directive to probe man’s death in police custody

Case transferred to PBI

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Tuesday seeking its directives to investigate the death of a man at Bandarbazar police outpost in Sylhet.
A resident of Shah Paran area in Sylhet and Supreme Court lawyer Syed Fazle Elahi filed the writ petition attaching a newspaper report. The Secretary to the Home Ministry, Inspector General of Police, Sylhet Police Commissioner, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner, and Sylhet SP have been made respondents.
The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim are likely to hear the petition.
According to the case statement, Rayhan Ahmed, 35, went out for work on Saturday afternoon and his mobile phone was found switched off after 10:00pm. Later, around 4:30am on Sunday, his mother received a call from an unknown number. During the call, Rayhan urged her to bring some money to the police outpost to have him released. Rayhan's stepfather Habib Ullah reached the police outpost with Tk 4,000 around 5:30am and a policeman asked him to bring Tk 10,000 around 10:00am, the case statement said. When he again went to the police outpost with the money in the morning, he was told to go to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he found Rayhan dead.




According to the hospital's records, Rayhan was taken there by police at 6:40am and he died at 7:50am, says the case statement. Besides, the case has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) following an order issued by Police Headquarters.


