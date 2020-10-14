BD workers allowed to enter Italy as farm-hands

At the request of Dhaka, Italy has agreed to include Bangladeshis in their Farm Workers Programme.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Momen told the Daily Observer that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit to Rome early this year requested the Italian Prime Minister to include Bangladeshis in their Farm Workers Programme.

The Italian government honoured her request and granted this opportunity to Bangladeshi nationals, he added.

Earlier, Italy had withdrawn this facility as Bangladesh farm workers did not return home violating the conditions of the Farm Workers Programme.







