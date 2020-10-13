Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dispute Over Height

Interministerial meeting on 3rd Karnaphuli bridge fails to resolve problem

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 12: The interministerial meeting held on Sunday in the capital for construction of the proposed 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat ended inconclusively.
Joint Secretaries of shipping and railway ministries, chief engineer of Bangladesh Railway, chairman of BIWTA and chief engineer of BIWTA attended the meeting that continued till 10:00pm.
Meeting sources said the BIWTA remained its stance that the height of the bridge should be 12.2 meter in order to move the water transport below the brdige during the cyclonic storm.
But the Railway Ministry is interested to keep it at 9 meter. If the height is increased, the cost    of the bridge would be more than triple of the existing estimation. But the concerned consultant has prepared a design keeping the height at 7.62 meter.
Meanwhile, the height of the existing railway bridge is 4.2 meter. The authorities of Bangladesh Railway said the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) may object the BIWTA condition as the cost of the bridge would be higher than the existing estimation of Tk 1,200 crore.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway and the local MP Muslemuddin Ahmed have been trying to convince both BIWTA and the Korean financer.
The construction work of the bridge is expected to begin in June next year if the condition of BIWTA is met.
South Korea has agreed to finance the Tk 1200 crore project to construct the bridge cum road just adjacent to the existing railway bridge. In this connection, an agreement is likely to be signed with South Korea by December this year.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Muslemuddin, lawmaker from Boalkhali, said the Prime Minister's intervention is needed to resolve the crisis. Otherwise, it was quite impossible to start the construction work of the bridge on time, he said. He called upon the Prime Minister to tackle the situation for the sake of five million people of South Chattogram.
South Korea has agreed to provide financial and technical assistance for construction of a Railway cum Road Bridge (Extra Dosed Type) in the vicinity of the existing railway bridge.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea has already completed the study and submitted it to the government.
Railway sources said the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge across the Karnaphuli River at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Interministerial meeting on 3rd Karnaphuli bridge fails to resolve problem
31 die of C-19, 1,472 infected in 24 hours
Climate change spurs doubling of disasters, kills 1.2m, costs $3t since 2000: UN
HC stops DSCC stray dog relocation drive until writ hearing
Girls’ school dropout rate on the rise amid pandemic
Papiya, husband get 27-yr RI in arms case
Two Chhatra Parisad leaders remanded
54mm rain in capital in six hours


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft