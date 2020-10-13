Interministerial meeting on 3rd Karnaphuli bridge fails to resolve problem





Joint Secretaries of shipping and railway ministries, chief engineer of Bangladesh Railway, chairman of BIWTA and chief engineer of BIWTA attended the meeting that continued till 10:00pm.

Meeting sources said the BIWTA remained its stance that the height of the bridge should be 12.2 meter in order to move the water transport below the brdige during the cyclonic storm.

But the Railway Ministry is interested to keep it at 9 meter. If the height is increased, the cost of the bridge would be more than triple of the existing estimation. But the concerned consultant has prepared a design keeping the height at 7.62 meter.

Meanwhile, the height of the existing railway bridge is 4.2 meter. The authorities of Bangladesh Railway said the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) may object the BIWTA condition as the cost of the bridge would be higher than the existing estimation of Tk 1,200 crore.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway and the local MP Muslemuddin Ahmed have been trying to convince both BIWTA and the Korean financer.

The construction work of the bridge is expected to begin in June next year if the condition of BIWTA is met.

South Korea has agreed to finance the Tk 1200 crore project to construct the bridge cum road just adjacent to the existing railway bridge. In this connection, an agreement is likely to be signed with South Korea by December this year.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muslemuddin, lawmaker from Boalkhali, said the Prime Minister's intervention is needed to resolve the crisis. Otherwise, it was quite impossible to start the construction work of the bridge on time, he said. He called upon the Prime Minister to tackle the situation for the sake of five million people of South Chattogram.

South Korea has agreed to provide financial and technical assistance for construction of a Railway cum Road Bridge (Extra Dosed Type) in the vicinity of the existing railway bridge.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea has already completed the study and submitted it to the government.

Railway sources said the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge across the Karnaphuli River at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.















