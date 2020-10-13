31 die of C-19, 1,472 infected in 24 hours





death rate stands at 1.46 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,472 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 3,79,738, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 11.13 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 18.22 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 13,227 samples were tested at 109 labs across the country. With this, 20,84,222 samples have been tested in the country so far.

In the past 24 hours, 1,531 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 294,391with a 77.52 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased, 19 were men and 12 were women. Twenty-two of them died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two in Sylhet

and Mymensingh and one in Rangpur.

All of them died at different hospitals across the country.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,275 of the total deceased were men, and 1,280 were women.

Division-wise fatalities: 2,829 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,117 in Chattogram Division, 359 in Rajshahi Division, 449 in Khulna Division, 193 in Barishal Division, 238 in Sylhet Division, 252 in Rangpur Division and 118 in Mymensingh Division.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,081,934 lives and infected 37,795,463 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 28,378,094 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 214 countries and territories across the planet.

Bangladesh is currently 16th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometers.info.

A total of 13,227 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,531 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,94,391 and the recovery rate at 77.52 percent.

Among the 31 deceased, 19 were men and 12 women while one was 0-10 years old, one was between 21-30, three within 31-40, two between 41-50, seven between 51-60, and 17 were above 60 years old, added the release.

















