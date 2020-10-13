HC stops DSCC stray dog relocation drive until writ hearing





The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and

Justice Mohammad Ali passed the verbal order and kept the writ petition as stand over for a month.

Barrister Muhammed Mustafizur Rahman Khan and Barrister Saqeb Mahbub appeared for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State.

The court asked the Attorney General to convey the verbal order to the DSCC.

During the hearing on the petition, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the HC that discussions on relocation of dogs among DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and the stakeholders are going on.

The DSCC Mayor is now abroad and he will return after two weeks. I am praying to the HC to adjourn the hearing of the writ petition, said the Attorney General.

Actress Jaya Ahsan and two animal rights bodies - People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation, and Obhoyaronno filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation on September 17

The DSCC authorities have began relocating 30,000 stray dogs from Dhaka.

The move drew criticism and triggered protest from the animal rights activists in the capital.















