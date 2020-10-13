Girls’ school dropout rate on the rise amid pandemic





They made this observation at a virtual seminar on 'Future of Our Girl Child in the Context of Covid-19' following ' on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child - 2020' organished by 'Room to Road Bangladesh'.

They also noted that people from every corner should work together to prevent such dropout of school girls, child marriage and sexual harassment.

Speaking as the Chief

Guest at the webinar, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said, "We, the womenfolk, need to give more emphasize on education, because proper education ensures empowerment and dignity."

State Minister for Information, Communication and Technology Junayed Ahmed Polok said, "We have been able to reach the Internet to most people. About 10.3 crore people are using internet in the country. We are working to reach internet to more people at a cheap rate."

He also said, "The government is working to ensure the rights of children. We all, including teachers and family members, need to be aware of the rights of girl child and stop child abuse."

Chairman of National Human Rights Commission Nasima Begum said, "Many of us do not know about the human rights, education, food, accommodation and rights to work."

Deputy Commissioner of DMP Asma Siddiqua Mili said, "During Covid-19, girls are more likely to be sexually harassed by their close family members as they are forced to stay at home most of the time," she said.

"Only enforcement of law does not yield results. Moral education is very important to reduce sexual harassment," she added.

Dr Abul Hossain, Project Director of Multi-Sectoral Programme on VAW under Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, said, "We are committed to stop child marriage and harassment."

There is no alternative to coordinated efforts to stop sexual harassment, eve teasing and child marriage, he added.

Among others, Director General of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Dr Syed Md Golam Faruk, Director (Planning and Development) of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Dr Prabik Kumar Bhattacharjee, Country Director of Room to Read Bangladesh Rakhi Sarkar and Programme officer Farzana Bari, also spoke at the programme.















