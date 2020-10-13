Video
Papiya, husband get 27-yr RI in arms case

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced Papiya and her husband Mafiz to 27 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an arms case.
Shamima Nur Papiya is the expelled Narsinghdi District general secretary of Jubo Mahila League, the youth wing of ruling Awami League.
The court sentenced the couple to 20 years RI under section 19 (A) of the Arms Act for possessing arms and seven years under section 19(F) for possession of ammunition.
Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Special Tribunal-1 of Dhaka handed down the verdict in presence of the couple at a crowded courtroom on Monday.
The judge said in his observation that such politicians like Papiyas were busy in self   aggrandizement in the guise of politicians, they never did any good thing for the nation as well as for the country's welfare.
After hearing the judgement the Jubo Mahila League leader Papiya burst into tears in the dock.
Both Papiya and her husband were produced before the court by the police during the hearing.
On September 27, the court fixed Monday for delivering the verdict after ending arguments of both the prosecution and defence sides.
A total of 12 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.
The same court framed charges against the couple on August 23.
On June 29, Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman of RAB, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple.
On February 22 Papiya and her husband Mofiz and their two accomplices were arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital when they were trying to flee the country.
RAB recovered seven passports, Tk 212,270 in cash, fake notes worth Tk 25,600, US$11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupees, 301 Indian rupees, two debit cards and an unlicenced pistol from their possession.
Three cases were filed against the couple with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms and Special Powers Acts, while another case was lodged with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act.




 Adv Shakhawat Ullah Bhuiyan defended the couple while Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul were on the prosecution side.


Papiya, husband get 27-yr RI in arms case
