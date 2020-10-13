Two Chhatra Parisad leaders remanded





Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order after Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Wahiduzzaman, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo with a seven-day remand prayer each for quizzing.

Saiful Islam is the joint convener of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad

while Nazmul Huda is the vice-president of DU unit of the same platform.

A team of DB police on Sunday arrested Saiful from a house at Azimpur area and Nazmul from Maghbazar area.

A DU female student filed a rape case with the Kotwali police on September 20 against six persons including former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur on September 20.

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Sunday alleged that two of its leaders were picked up by some people identifying themselves as police.

Parishad acting convener Rashed Khan said on Sunday that they were not sure about the whereabouts of four of their leaders - Saiful Islam, Sohrab Hossain and Nazmul Huda and Asif Mahmud.

Of them, Saiful and Nazmul were accused in two rape cases filed by a female student of Dhaka University with Lalbagh and Kotwali Police Stations in September.

Sohrab and Asif returned home on Monday.

















