54mm rain in capital in six hours





The Met Office recorded a rainfall of 54mm, which was accompanied by lightning, in the six hours from Monday morning to 12pm in different regions of the country including Dhaka.

A special weather bulletin from the Met Office said, "The depression over west-central bay and adjoining east-central bay moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression over west-

central bay and adjoining area..."

"It is likely to move in a west/northwesterly direction further," it read. "So the country's seaports were instructed to raise the number one remote warning signal," the senior meteorologist

Abul Kalam Mallik said in the bulletin.

At 3pm, the depression was centred at about 1055km southwest of Chattogram port, 1015km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 910km southwest of Mongla Port and 920km southwest of Payra Port.

"Although the depression is very far away, it can cause lightning and rain in different regions. Moderate rain was recorded in Dhaka today and it also rained in Rangamati. Such downpours will occur in different areas over the next few days," Mallik said.

The depression could intensify and move westwards or northwestwards. However, he added that there was 'no fear' of the depression transforming into a tornado.

The depression is likely to cause more rain which will cool the hot weather down, according to Mallik.

The forecast on Monday states that Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and a couple of places in the Sylhet divisions may experience gusty winds, moderate rain accompanied by lightning.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, on the other hand, said the depression may cause slightly higher tides than usual in the coastal areas of the country.

According to the Indian Met Office, the depression could move towards west, west-northwards to traverse the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh. -bdnews24.com















