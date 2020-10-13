Video
45pc Dhaka citizens, 74pc slum dwellers infected with C-19

IEDCR survey report

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

At least 45 per cent of the people in the capital are infected with the coronavirus while 74 per cent of slum dwellers of Dhaka have been infected.
The study, conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).
The study report was released at a city hotel on Monday.
The report further said that about three-quarters of the people in the slums of Dhaka city have already been infected. Tests found that 45 per cent of city dwellers who had no symptoms of coronavirus were infected with the virus.
The survey was conducted in 25 out of 129 wards of North and South City Corporation of the capital Dhaka. The survey was conducted in    120 selected houses in each ward. The survey ran from June to August.
While presenting the findings, Lead Researcher Dr Firdausi Qadri said 45 per cent of population in the Dhaka city has developed antibodies against Covid-19, it is an encouraging rate of antibody among the people in Dhaka.
"It suggests the onset of herd immunity," said Dr Firdausi, a senior scientist at icddr,b.
The findings suggest the slum people have higher antibody against Covid-19.
The researchers said the study would be useful in controlling corona infections, treating patients and vaccinating them in the future.
Prof Dr Meerjady Sebrina Flora, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), presided over the programme.


