

Death in police custody

Jyortimoy Sarkar, Sylhet Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Metropolitan Police (SMP), on Monday said the SMP took the step following an order from the Police Headquarters.

The seven officers include Sub-Inspector Akbar Bhuiyan and In-Charge of the city's Bandarbazar Police Outpost.

The family members of the victim, who was allegedly killed in police custody in Sylhet, filed the case early Monday.

Tahmina Akter Tanni, wife of Rayhan Ahmed, accused a number of unidentified people in the case filed with Kotwali Police Station around 2:30am.

According to the case statement, the 34-year-old, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody.

Rayhan called his mother from an unknown number at 4:33am on Sunday and said police had taken him to Bandarbazar Outpost and demanded Tk 10,000 for his release.

His uncle rushed to the police outpost with Tk 5,000 but policemen rejected the money and asked him to return after

arranging Tk 10,000.

Rayhan's uncle went to Bandarbazar Police Outpost at 9:30am with the money but was told that his nephew had fallen sick and had been taken to a hospital at 6:40am.

When he went to the hospital, he learned that Rayhan was already dead and his body had been sent for post-mortem examination. "Someone took my husband to Bandarbazar Police Outpost where he was tortured to death," said Tanni.

Police rejected the allegation and said Rayhan was caught by locals of Kastghar area during robbery and was lynched.

Jotirmoy Sarkar said they are investigating the matter. "Action will be taken if any policeman is found involved," he said.

Locals blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj Highway for half an hour at Akhalia area on Sunday afternoon after learning about Rayhan's death.















