Private univs for lowering GPA barrier





While talking to this correspondent, leaders of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) made the demand.

If the barrier is relaxed most of the admission seekers worried over their admission to universities will opt for low quality private universities, they said.

The authorities of these universities think that

there will be competition for admission in good quality private universities.

However, weaker students who have passed HSC without examination will choose low quality private universities for higher education. They have also started preparations for this.

President of the Bangladesh Private University Association Sheikh Kabir Hossain said at present it is a wise decision to evaluate the grade of HSC on the basis of JSC and SSC examinations.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain thinks that even if 100 percent students pass their exams it will not increase the admission of students to private universities.

They can be admitted only if GPA barrier Is lowered by UGC (University Grants Commission) for admission.

However, in order for everyone to be admitted, the admission will increase if UGC makes it easier with some concessions in this case.

President of the Association of Private University Bangladesh also said many private universities are currently in financial crisis.

Many students are being admitted with partial fees. Many are not able to pay the salaries and allowances of teachers, officers and employees on time.

Under such circumstance if the conditions are slackened it will increase the number of student at private universities, he said.

According to the UGC, out of 46 government universities, 39 have about 60,000 seats. The remaining seats are in colleges under the National University, private universities and other institutions including medical and different courses related institutes.

At present, there are 107 approved private universities. There are also opportunities for admission in open universities too.









However, most of the private universities have been accused of selling certificates, teaching low quality education, employing part-time teachers and not paying regular salaries to teachers.





