Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Private univs for lowering GPA barrier

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Shaikh Shahrukh

Private universities on Monday requested the government to lower GPA barrier to admission to ensure entry of students to all private universities.
While talking to this correspondent, leaders of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) made the demand.
If the barrier is relaxed most of the admission seekers worried over their admission to universities will opt for low quality private universities, they said.
The authorities of these universities think that
there will be competition for admission in good quality private universities.
However, weaker students who have passed HSC without examination will choose low quality private universities for higher education. They have also started preparations for this.
President of the Bangladesh Private University Association Sheikh Kabir Hossain said at present it is a wise decision to evaluate the grade of HSC on the basis of JSC and SSC examinations.
Sheikh Kabir Hossain thinks that even if 100 percent students pass their exams it will not increase the admission of students to private universities.
They can be admitted only if GPA barrier Is lowered by UGC (University Grants Commission) for admission.
However, in order for everyone to be admitted, the admission will increase if UGC makes it easier with some concessions in this case.
President of the Association of Private University Bangladesh also said many private universities are currently in financial crisis.
Many students are being admitted with partial fees. Many are not able to pay the salaries and allowances of teachers, officers and employees on time.
Under such circumstance if the conditions are slackened it will increase the number of student at private universities, he said.
According to the UGC, out of 46 government universities, 39 have about 60,000 seats. The remaining seats are in colleges under the National University, private universities and other institutions including medical and different courses related institutes.
At present, there are 107 approved private universities.  There are also opportunities for admission in open universities too.




However, most of the private universities have been accused of selling certificates, teaching low quality education, employing part-time teachers and not paying regular salaries to teachers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Interministerial meeting on 3rd Karnaphuli bridge fails to resolve problem
31 die of C-19, 1,472 infected in 24 hours
Climate change spurs doubling of disasters, kills 1.2m, costs $3t since 2000: UN
HC stops DSCC stray dog relocation drive until writ hearing
Girls’ school dropout rate on the rise amid pandemic
Papiya, husband get 27-yr RI in arms case
Two Chhatra Parisad leaders remanded
54mm rain in capital in six hours


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft