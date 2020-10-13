

Death for rape

As the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) is not now in session, the amendment will be enforced as an ordinance - "The Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020". When the JS will sit in its next session, the draft will be placed there for passage as law.

The approval to the amendment proposal and issuance of ordinance was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Prime Minister joined the meeting from her official Ganobhaban residence while other Cabinet members and secretaries joined from the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room through a videoconference.

After the meeting, Law Minister Anisul Huq told media the amended law will be enforced with a Presidential order as "The Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020." The Ordinance will be issued on Tuesday with the President's approval and vetting of the Law Ministry.

Amid widespread agitation and protest across the country following number

of recent rape incidents, the government has taken the steps to amend the law incorporating a provision of death penalty as the highest punishment for rape.

However, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told in a briefing after the meeting at Secretariat, "The Cabinet unanimously gave its nod to the draft of "The Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance- 2020? for bringing a change to the existing law keeping a provision of death as the capital punishment for rape instead of lifetime rigorous imprisonment."

Khandker Anwarul added that the Women and Children Affairs Ministry brought the draft law proposing to amend section 9(1) of the existing law by replacing the words "lifetime rigorous imprisonment" with "death penalty or lifetime rigorous imprisonment' as capital punishment for rape.

According to Article 9 (1) of existing law, the punishment for rape is life imprisonment and pecuniary punishment. The amendment to the existing law is obligatory aimed at preventing the repression on the women and children particularly the rape as it is a heinous crime, he added.

He said the President can formulate or announce the ordinance if he considers that the necessary state of affairs has currently been prevailing to take measures to this effect using the power vested upon him in accordance with the article 93 (1) of the Constitution as no session is now running in the parliament.

Responding to a query, he said, "It will definitely have a positive impact in the mind of the general people as the media is going to conduct a huge promotional campaign regarding the matter. The people intending to commit rape will now think twice that the death is the capital punishment for the crime. The draft law will help reducing the rape incidents."

Referring to section 15 of the existing law, that suggested giving compensation to the victims by the convict/s, he said the section will be prominently taken into consideration in the trial process.

Meanwhile after the meeting, Law Minister Anisul Huq said that the Cabinet gave its nod to the draft of amendment proposal of the women and children repression prevention law, 2020 with a provision to enhance the punishment of rapists from life term to the death.

"That means it will turn into a law from tomorrow (Tuesday) as President Abdul Hamid may promulgate the ordinance which would be forwarded to him with the Cabinet's approval," he said, adding that as the Parliament is not in session now, the President will promulgate an ordinance on Tuesday.

He said the government is amending the law in order to curb the repression against women and children with an iron hand in society.

While briefing media about the Cabinet's decision after the meeting, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira told media that the amendment of the law will pave the way to prevent woman and child repression and rape incidents in the country.

She welcomed the agitators and protesters for their recent stringent movement for accelerating the government steps to hike rape punishment to death penalty from life term imprisonment.

Urging all to go back home shunning the movement, she said that no government except the government of Sheikh Hasina has taken strict and prompt actions against the rapist. Sheikh Hasina has also taken measures to arrest the rapists, filing cases, testing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and face them trial.

Monday's Cabinet meeting was informed about the activities taken by the Foreign Ministry in face of the Covid-19 pandemic.















