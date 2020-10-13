Man's body found in Hatirjheel





The body of the 30-35-year-old man was found floating on the water, said Sub-inspector Niyaj Uddin Molla of Hatirjheel Police Station.

"We found the body wrapped in polythene sheet and net," the SI said, adding that the hands and legs were tied to the neck with a piece of rope.

Witnesses said they found the floating body in the jheel (water body) at around 8:30am and infomred the law enforcers.









Being informed, the police recovered the body. The face of the person was burnt with acid. Police sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hosptial morgue for autopsy. Police say they suspect it is a pre-planned murder.





