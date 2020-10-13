

Death anniv of journo Obaidul Huq today

He was honoured with a number of national and international awards including the Ekushey Padak in 1983.

Obaidul, born in Feni on October 31, 1911, breathed his last in his Banani residence in Dhaka on this day in 2007, said a press release.

After joining government service, he left it in 1944 and joined the film world.









He was the first Bengali Muslim to make a feature film 'Dukkhhe Jader Jibon Gora' in 1946. He was the writer, producer and director of the film.

After the partition of India, he returned to the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and joined the editorial board of the Pakistan Observer (later The Bangladesh Observer) in 1951 as joint editor.

He worked as the editor of The Bangladesh Observer for 12 years since 1972 while his columns became very popular like his editorials.

