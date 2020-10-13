Video
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:05 AM
Death anniv of journo Obaidul Huq today

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Observer Desk

The 13th anniversary of death of veteran journalist, writer, producer and director Obaidul Huq, former editor of The Bangladesh Observer, will be observed today.
He was honoured with a number of national and international awards including the Ekushey Padak in 1983.
Obaidul, born in Feni on October 31, 1911, breathed his last in his Banani residence in Dhaka on this day in 2007, said a press release.
After joining government service, he left it in 1944 and joined the film world.




He was the first Bengali Muslim to make a feature film 'Dukkhhe Jader Jibon Gora' in 1946. He was the writer, producer and director of the film.
After the partition of India, he returned to the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and joined the editorial board of the Pakistan Observer (later The Bangladesh Observer) in 1951 as joint editor.
He worked as the editor of The Bangladesh Observer for 12 years since 1972 while his columns became very popular like his editorials.
Obaidul was also the former chairman of Press Institute of Bangladesh, Nazrul Institute, Dainik Bangla and Bangladesh Times Trustee Boards.



