58pc work of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli completed





"The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.39 kilometres, including 3.32 kilometres of the main tunnel under the Karnaphuli River. it also includes an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges," Project Director (PD) Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told BSS here today.

He said Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.32 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli River.

He said the Karnaphuli Tunnel Project has achieved a "breakthrough" with the completion of the left line despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the project details, ring installation along with boring works of 2,450 meters long a tunnel tube was completed, while boring works of the second tunnel tube will start by next November/December.

It said construction work of 17,726 segments out of 19,616 segments so far was completed in Zhenjiang city of Jiangsu province in China on September 25 this year.

Some 14,064 segments were brought in Chattogram site and 9,784 segments were installed in the under construction tunnel, the details added.

Construction work of substructure for 727 meters viaduct was finished and superstructure work of 72 pre-febricated box girders out of 203 was ended.

Meanwhile, 72 pre-febricated box girders were installed. Two tubes, stretching 2,450 meters each, are being constructed in the tunnel as construction work of 1,220 meters of Anowara upazila-bound tube has already been completed.









The project director hoped the installations of rings in these tubes will be finished by next May or June, if favorable weather prevails and no natural calamities take place. -BSS





