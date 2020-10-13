BSMMU holds seminar on raising research capacity

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday organised a seminar on enhancing research capacity facing all kinds of challenges.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of BSMMU Professor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua addressed the seminar as the chief guest which was technically supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), said a press release.

Pro-VC (Research and Development) Prof Dr Mohd Zahid Hussain presided over the programme while BSMMU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Shahana Akhter Rahman, Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, treasurer Prof Dr Mohammed Atiqur Rahman were present, among others. -BSS



