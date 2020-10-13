RU adds online system to entry test process

RAJSHAHI, Oct 12: Rajshahi University (RU) has added online systems to its student's admission system for welfare of the students concerned.

From now on, students of all sessions can complete their respective admission process through paying their necessary fees after the best uses of the online system instead of different offices and banks.

The Information Communication and Technology Centre of the university has innovated the system and is operating it at present. ICT Center Director Prof Babul Islam and Assistant Professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Mahbubur Rahman illustrated aspects besides giving an overview of the system before RU Vice Chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan at his lounge office on Monday.





