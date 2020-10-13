Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RU adds online system to entry test process

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 12: Rajshahi University (RU) has added online systems to its student's admission system for welfare of the students concerned.
From now on, students of all sessions can complete their respective admission process through paying their necessary fees after the best uses of the online system instead of different offices and banks.
The Information Communication and Technology Centre of the university has innovated the system and is operating it at present. ICT Center Director Prof Babul Islam and Assistant Professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Mahbubur Rahman illustrated aspects besides giving an overview of the system before RU Vice Chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan at his lounge office on Monday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv of journo Obaidul Huq today
58pc work of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli completed
BSMMU holds seminar on raising research capacity
PM unveils book on Bangamata
RU adds online system to entry test process
DUJA gets new committee
'Rail Pani' to be re-marketed following BSTI, BUET sample testing
‘Govt to construct hydraulic elevator dam for irrigation water’


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft