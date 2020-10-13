

Ensure fair grading to vocational education students



Usually the final exam scores of the courses like HSC Vocational, HSC Business Management, and Diploma in Commerce get added to the HSC results. As the exam has been cancelled, the scores or grades have become redundant. Therefore, students who are enrolled in these courses are in quandary about their final result.



On the other hand, the Technical Education Board Chairman said that they were well aware of the issue and definitely would do whatever is suitable and best for them. But the candidates of technical courses are eagerly waiting for the decision, as the final result will be published in December. We are already running out of time.



On that note, the government decision drew mixed reaction from the students, their parents and the society. Many hailed the decision while many voiced their opposition through different means, especially social media. Those who opposed the government decision could not come up with a better alternative ensuring the safety of more than 1.36 million examinees.



Undoubtedly, this type of decision can never make everyone contended. And, certainly, it is not the best option. And thus the difficulties are already in front of us. These 2.8 lakh technical board candidates are in real trouble because it may deprive them while allowing many others an undeserved advantage.











However, it is really imperative that the education board comes out with a pragmatic solution as quickly as possible. This huge number of examinee should not be deprived. We suggest the respective institutions to submit the marks or grades to the board. Only in their case we can choose an alternative option. Or those marks can be omitted like the rest of 10 lakh students with an average grade.



Furthermore, it is important to ensure that the 2020 batch does not face any discrimination or undue hardship in the university entrance scenario or the job market. The pandemic is a crisis that hit us without a warning. Certainly, students should not suffer for its unexpected consequences. Recently the Education Minister has cancelled the HSC examination of this year because of the unprecedented situation of covid-19. This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of our students and teachers. However this news could not bring joy to many faces as almost 2.8 lakh Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Their fate is still uncertain aligned with the newly adapted HSC grading system.Usually the final exam scores of the courses like HSC Vocational, HSC Business Management, and Diploma in Commerce get added to the HSC results. As the exam has been cancelled, the scores or grades have become redundant. Therefore, students who are enrolled in these courses are in quandary about their final result.On the other hand, the Technical Education Board Chairman said that they were well aware of the issue and definitely would do whatever is suitable and best for them. But the candidates of technical courses are eagerly waiting for the decision, as the final result will be published in December. We are already running out of time.On that note, the government decision drew mixed reaction from the students, their parents and the society. Many hailed the decision while many voiced their opposition through different means, especially social media. Those who opposed the government decision could not come up with a better alternative ensuring the safety of more than 1.36 million examinees.Undoubtedly, this type of decision can never make everyone contended. And, certainly, it is not the best option. And thus the difficulties are already in front of us. These 2.8 lakh technical board candidates are in real trouble because it may deprive them while allowing many others an undeserved advantage.However, it is really imperative that the education board comes out with a pragmatic solution as quickly as possible. This huge number of examinee should not be deprived. We suggest the respective institutions to submit the marks or grades to the board. Only in their case we can choose an alternative option. Or those marks can be omitted like the rest of 10 lakh students with an average grade.Furthermore, it is important to ensure that the 2020 batch does not face any discrimination or undue hardship in the university entrance scenario or the job market. The pandemic is a crisis that hit us without a warning. Certainly, students should not suffer for its unexpected consequences.