Winter is coming!







Winter season arrive in Bangladesh towards the end of the English year. The people of our country enjoy winter more than any other season. However, the present world is going through Corona Pandemic. According to experts, in the coming winter, it may take a worse shape than before.



Therefore, the situation may worsen in winter, as many other respiratory viruses and flu-like symptoms are seen in humans at this time of year. Winter temperatures and low humidity will allow the coronavirus to survive longer. As well as vitamin D deficiency and reduced immunity, the coronavirus will have a greater impact on humans.



The risk of contracting the virus in the elderly and children in winter will be more severe. According to experts, corona has nothing to do with weather, but it has something to do with seasons. The symptoms of corona are similar to those of winter fevers. Initially, experts thought the virus could weaken in the summer, but the idea has been disproved by the rapid increase in viral infections in the summer. Some strains of the coronavirus can become severe and deadly in the winter. So, we should remain alert now so that we can deal with the virus effectively in winter.











Mamun Hossain Agun

Department of Political Science,

