

Disaster risk reduction in Bangladesh



The third United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Japan in 2015 has adapted the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. In continuation of that, the 2020 target is "substantially increase the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies by 2020". Globally Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries of climate change and the Government of Bangladesh is very much concerned which is recognized worldwide. Although Bangladesh is a least developed country, it has taken various extraordinary praiseworthy initiatives both locally and nationally as a part of Disaster Risk Reduction. Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) is an illustrative example; it's a multi-hazard early warning system which was established in 1972, operated as a joint initiative of the government of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).



Recently, Bangladesh proposed five points on climate action at 75th United Nations General Assembly in New York through a video message. These proposed actions are very well-timed. The five points are, a) Political leadership must encourage robust international collaborations; b) Global Temperature increase must be limited up to 1.5 degrees Celsius and all "Paris Provision" must be implemented; c) The promised fund to be made available to the vulnerable countries; d) Polluting countries must increase their NDCs (National Determined Contributions) through necessary migration measures; and e) Recognise that rehabilitation of the climate refugees is a global responsibility.

It has been proved that among other countries Bangladesh is the most vulnerable country of climate change. Geographically Bangladesh is extremely flat. Bangladesh is lying at the foot of the Himalaya. It is one of the lowest line countries in the world, near a quarter of the land here is less than 7 feet above sea level. This indicates global warming which increasing sea level will affect Bangladesh much more than other countries.

Bangladesh suffers from floods, cyclones, storm surge, river bank erosion, earthquake, drought, salinity intrusion. Climate scientists' projection that by the end of this century there will be a three feet rise of the sea level, resulting that about 17 percent of the land will be inundated and affected by salt water. That means about 20 million of people are going to be climate migrants. It's tough to conform, about 20 million of people as climate migrants but whenever we look back to super cyclone SIDR and AILA which made one million people homeless we find the prediction is enough likeliest.



Bangladeshi people have been adapting climate change for many years but adaptation has limits. Due to riverbank erosion and sea level rising people have to shift houses further inland. As a result, affected families have to move to urban areas, especially to the capital city in Dhaka. Everyday thousands of climate refugees arrive in Dhaka, start living in the slums and approximately one third of Dhaka's population lives in slums. People come to Dhaka to earn money and for a safe shelter. Gutter becomes harder in a small volume of slum for a huge number of people. Overpopulated slums' standard of living is too downwards, apart from that, there are chances of social indiscipline raising and increasing the trend of crime.



A designed "Climate Migrant Management" is a demand of time. We may identify a safer location to shelter the climate migrants where a Special Economic Zone can be established. The migrants could get habitable accommodations along with employment. Thus, they would not become a burden to Dhaka and other cities, rather they could be able to be self-reliant as well as contribute to national economic development.

The writer is Camp Focal, Population Movement Operation, Bangladesh

Red Crescent Society

















The 13th October is designated as International day for Disaster Risk Reduction by the United Nations General Assembly. The goal of this day is to prevent and reduce existing disaster risk through the implementation of integrated and inclusive economic, structural, legal, social, health, cultural, educational, environmental, technological, political and institutional measures.The third United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Japan in 2015 has adapted the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. In continuation of that, the 2020 target is "substantially increase the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies by 2020". Globally Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries of climate change and the Government of Bangladesh is very much concerned which is recognized worldwide. Although Bangladesh is a least developed country, it has taken various extraordinary praiseworthy initiatives both locally and nationally as a part of Disaster Risk Reduction. Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) is an illustrative example; it's a multi-hazard early warning system which was established in 1972, operated as a joint initiative of the government of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).Recently, Bangladesh proposed five points on climate action at 75th United Nations General Assembly in New York through a video message. These proposed actions are very well-timed. The five points are, a) Political leadership must encourage robust international collaborations; b) Global Temperature increase must be limited up to 1.5 degrees Celsius and all "Paris Provision" must be implemented; c) The promised fund to be made available to the vulnerable countries; d) Polluting countries must increase their NDCs (National Determined Contributions) through necessary migration measures; and e) Recognise that rehabilitation of the climate refugees is a global responsibility.It has been proved that among other countries Bangladesh is the most vulnerable country of climate change. Geographically Bangladesh is extremely flat. Bangladesh is lying at the foot of the Himalaya. It is one of the lowest line countries in the world, near a quarter of the land here is less than 7 feet above sea level. This indicates global warming which increasing sea level will affect Bangladesh much more than other countries.Bangladesh suffers from floods, cyclones, storm surge, river bank erosion, earthquake, drought, salinity intrusion. Climate scientists' projection that by the end of this century there will be a three feet rise of the sea level, resulting that about 17 percent of the land will be inundated and affected by salt water. That means about 20 million of people are going to be climate migrants. It's tough to conform, about 20 million of people as climate migrants but whenever we look back to super cyclone SIDR and AILA which made one million people homeless we find the prediction is enough likeliest.Bangladeshi people have been adapting climate change for many years but adaptation has limits. Due to riverbank erosion and sea level rising people have to shift houses further inland. As a result, affected families have to move to urban areas, especially to the capital city in Dhaka. Everyday thousands of climate refugees arrive in Dhaka, start living in the slums and approximately one third of Dhaka's population lives in slums. People come to Dhaka to earn money and for a safe shelter. Gutter becomes harder in a small volume of slum for a huge number of people. Overpopulated slums' standard of living is too downwards, apart from that, there are chances of social indiscipline raising and increasing the trend of crime.A designed "Climate Migrant Management" is a demand of time. We may identify a safer location to shelter the climate migrants where a Special Economic Zone can be established. The migrants could get habitable accommodations along with employment. Thus, they would not become a burden to Dhaka and other cities, rather they could be able to be self-reliant as well as contribute to national economic development.The writer is Camp Focal, Population Movement Operation, BangladeshRed Crescent Society