

Kishoreganj Shahid Nagar: A witness to Liberation War

On this day, a brutal massacre happened in Baroitola area in Sadar Upazila of the district. About 365 people were killed by the Pakinstani occupation army. Those who survived are still carrying miserable memories of the incident.

In memory of the incident, a memorial plaque has been established in Baroitola Village (presently Shahid Nagar) under Jashodal Union, four kilometres south of the district town.

On October 13 in 1971, Pakistani occupation army and their collaborators killed innocent peace-loving people of Chiknirchar, Gobindapur, Dampara, Tilaknathpur, Ghagair and Kalikabari villages.

There is the ancestral house of Martyr Syed Nazrul Islam, one of the great four leaders and acting president of Bangladesh Government during the Liberation War.









At the beginning of the war, the local youths started to form public opinion in favour of the war.

Senior Teacher of Azim Uddin High Schol Md Azizul Haque, an organiser of the liberation war, said on October 13 in 1971, the Pakistani army attacked the villagers from two sides. Abdul Mannan, Gurudayal Sarkar and Kadu Nomadas died instantly in the attack.

The infamous collaborator Mawlana Hafiz Uddin gathered more than 400 villagers in Boroitala. Shortly after the command of Major Iftekhar, the Pakistan army members killed about 365 villagers of them on the day.

