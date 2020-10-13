Case filed over chaining, torturing Madrasa boy

PABNA, Oct 12: A case has been filed over torturing and chaining a madrasa boy by his teacher in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accused person is Piarul Islam, teacher of Kadimpara Bura Dewan Nurani Hafizia Madrasa at Sahapur union.

Earlier, Police with the help of locals and family members rescued the victim Md Mobarak Hossainon on Friday night.

Md Mobarak Hossain, 11, is the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Chandbha Union in Atghoria Upazila.

Piarul Islam chained him for three days, tortured him, and, even, he forced the boy to lick spit from the ground seven times, according to Mobarak.





