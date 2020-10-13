Six found dead in six districts





BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a madrasa student in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rabbani, 12, a sixth grader at Jamirdia Ainul Ulum Dakhil Madrasa. He was the son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Nalitabari Upazila in Sherpur.

Hena Akhter, mother of the deceased, said Rabbani went out of home at around 1pm and was missing till then.

Later, locals saw the throat-slit body lying behind Jamirdea Government Primary School and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Police Station (PS) Mohammad Maeen Uddin confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sindiaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Abul Basar said locals spotted the body floating in a water body in Padmakanda Village under Dignagar Union of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that a group of miscreants left the body after killing him, the official added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Kulsum Begum, 28, was the wife of Md Mizan, a resident of Uttar Charbanshi Union in the upazila.

Deceased's Brother Manir Hossain said Mizan often beat his sister and kicked her out of the house over trifling matter.

He alleged Mizan strangled Kuslum at around 3am at one point of the altercation that took place between them and hanged the body from ceiling fan.

Locals beat Mizan and handed over to police.

Local Union Parishad Member Rokan Dewan said Kulsum might have been killed as she was tortured several times by her husband.

Raipur Hajimara Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Md Mizan said the body was sent to Sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy and filing of a murder case is underway.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A newly married girl was found dead in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Swarnali Khatun, 20, was the daughter of Anwar Hossain of Kalish Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Khairul Alam, 22, son of Abdul Khaleque of Chaklama Village under Bhatgram Union, married to Swarnali in February last.

Locals found Swarnali hanging from the ceiling at her in-laws' house at around 10am.

She was rushed to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband and mother-in-law in this connection.

Nandigram PS OC Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after eight days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 55, son of late Gul Mohammad, a resident of Baka Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdur Rahman went out of the house on October 4, but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body in Kachua Beel in Baka Village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

FENI: Police recovered the body of a young man from a septic tank in the district town on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Babu, 22, a student of Bachelor of Engineering at a university in China. He lived in a house on Shahin Academy Road in the town.

His body was recovered from the septic tank of a house on Manir Uddin Road in Old Registry Office area at around 10:45 pm.

The deceased's friend Md Shahriar was rescued in critical condition from the same septic tank at early hours of Friday. He is now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Police suspect that the caretaker of the house might have hacked them and dumped the bodies into the tank.

Police sources said Babu went out with Shahriar at night of October 8. As Babu had missing since then, his mother Rezia Begum filed a case with Feni Model PS in this connection.

She suspected that her son might have been killed and dumped into the tank as his friend was rescued from there. So, she urged police to conduct a search-drive there.

Later, a team of law enforcers recovered Babu's body from there at night and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Md Atwar Rahman and Sadar Model PS OC Md Alamgir Hossain were present during the search drive.





