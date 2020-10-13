Banker ‘kills self’ in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Oct 12: A bank official reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Naldanga area of the district town on Sunday morning.

Deceased Sajal Rai, 35, was an officer of Janata Bank, Kotalipara Branch.

Police sources said Sajal suddenly jumped in front of "Tungipara Express" train in Gobra Station area at around 7am, which left him dead on the spot.

Local sources said he got married on January this year. Since then, he had family feud with his wife.







