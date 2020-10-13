Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Banker ‘kills self’ in Gopalganj

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Oct 12: A bank official reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Naldanga area of the district town on Sunday morning.
Deceased Sajal Rai, 35, was an officer of Janata Bank, Kotalipara Branch.
Police sources said Sajal suddenly jumped in front of "Tungipara Express" train in Gobra Station area at around 7am, which left him dead on the spot.
Local sources said he got married on January this year. Since then, he had family feud with his wife.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kishoreganj Shahid Nagar: A witness to Liberation War
Case filed over chaining, torturing Madrasa boy
Six found dead in six districts
Banker ‘kills self’ in Gopalganj
Human chains demand capital punishment for rapists
Flood, rain damage Aman fields at Fulbari
AL candidate wins Noarpara UP by-polls
Chilmari Upazila unit of Sammilita Nagorik Samaj


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft