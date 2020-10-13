Human chains demand capital punishment for rapists





GAIBANDHA: The members of a social organisation "Brotherhood of Kamarjani" of Sadar Upazila in the district formed a human chain in Kamarjani area on Sunday, demanding capital punishment for rapists.

Speakers in the human chain said terrorists are involved in every criminal incident. These terrorists have become reckless as they are not being tried.

They also said injustice, drug abuse and pornography are creating a bad attitude towards women. In this connection, a combined resistance movement must be formed against oppressors and terrorists in every neighbourhood.

They urged the government to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents, so that none can dare committing such crimes in future.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Sreemangal Press Club in the district has demanded highest punishment for rapists after proper investigation in speedy trial tribunal.

The demand came from a human chain rally held at Choumohona Chattar at around 11am on Sunday.

Press Club General Secretary Bikul Chakrabarty conducted the rally, presided over by Vice-president Shamim Akhter Hossain.

Bangladesh Girl Guides Club, Inner Wheel Club and Bangladesh Mohila Parishad Sreemangal Committee also support to the programme.

RAJSHAHI: Imam, Ulama Mashayekh and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have staged demonstration in the city on Friday protesting against rape, torture and murder of women across the country.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Branch of Imam and Ulama Mashayekh organised the protest possession after Jumma prayers. Later, they gathered at Zero Point in the city.

Maulana Ayub Ali Sheikh, the top leader of Imam and Ulama Mashayekh, addressed the gathering.

After that, the leaders and activists of the Islamic Movement of Bangladesh staged demonstrations and formed a rally.

The party's Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit President Shafiqul Islam and District President Tajul Islam Khan spoke in the programme.









Speakers at the rally said the rapists have no political identity. They are the enemies of society. Therefore, the trial of the rapists should be completed immediately without showing any kind of relaxation.





