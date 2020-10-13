Video
Flood, rain damage Aman fields at Fulbari

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 12: Flood and rain water submerged 1,600 hectares of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) lands at Fulbari Upazila of the district, throwing farmers' hope into jeopardy.
Due to submergence for long, thousands of bighas of T-Aman lands were damaged, growers and officials said.
The incessant rainfall and upstream hilly tide caused the water to stand for long in Aman lands.
Upazila agriculture office sources said flood hit the upazila for the fourth time this year, inundating many areas in five unions here.
A recent visit found rotting of crops in thousands of Aman fields in Purba Dhaniram and Paschim Dhaniram villages of Borovita Union and Prankrishna Village of Fulbari Union.
Farmers Abdul Sobhan, 60, and Noor Islam, 55, in Purba Dhaniram Village said, "This year's flood damaged our croplands totally. We are now worried about feeding ourselves and our families."
They were echoed by others like Abdul Mazid and Shahjahan Ali of the union. They said, if the government does not assist, then they will not get rid of debts.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, T-Aman was cultivated in 11,720 ha of lands in the upazila this year. Rain and hilly tide inundated low-lying areas, and 1,600 ha standing Aman lands were damaged.
He also said they have prepared a list of the affected farmers and sent it to district authorities. The department will provide various facilities to them.


