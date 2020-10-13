Police summon Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12: Malaysia's police said on Monday they have asked opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to give a statement after they received complaints about names of lawmakers appearing in news media reportedly backing his claim to the premiership.

Anwar last week announced he had been granted an audience with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday to present documentation "of the strong and convincing majority" of legislators behind his bid to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Police in a statement said they had received unspecified complaints over a widely circulated list of 121 federal lawmakers who supposedly were backing Anwar's bid. -REUTERS