Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:03 AM
Israel cabinet OKs UAE deal

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

JERUSALEM, Oct 12: Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon.
A source familiar with plans for the delegations' visits said Israeli representatives accompanied by U.S. officials will fly to Bahrain on Oct. 18 and travel on to the UAE the next day before returning to Israel with a UAE team on Oct. 20. In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and Sheikh Mohammed would meet soon, without specifying a date.   -REUTERS


