Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

EU to sanction Russia over Navalny poisoning

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

BRUSSELS, Oct 12: The EU on Monday lined up sanctions against Russian officials over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and against Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko over the crisis in his country.
Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg agreed in principle to sanctions proposals made last week by France and Germany, which said Russia was responsible for the poisoning of Navalny with the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok. On Belarus, the ministers said they were ready to sanction strongman leader Lukashenko, as the bloc seeks to step up pressure over his regime's crackdown on protesters.
The EU has already imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 40 Lukashenko allies for rigging an election in August that returned him to power and then orchestrating a crackdown on the mass protests that have rocked the country since the vote.
The bloc had held back from penalising Lukashenko, hoping to persuade him to open a dialogue with opposition forces to resolve the crisis. But a fresh outbreak in Minsk on Sunday -- police using water cannon and stun grenades on protesters and making hundreds of arrests -- prompted ministers to give political approval to sanctioning the strongman leader.
In their formal conclusions on Belarus, the ministers said the list of sanctioned people and entities would be put "under constant review". "The EU stands ready to take further restrictive measures, including against entities and high-ranking officials, including A. Lukashenko," the ministers said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police summon Anwar
Israel cabinet OKs UAE deal
‘Anti-microbe combats C-19’
Claiming Covid immunity, Trump hits election trail again
EU to sanction Russia over Navalny poisoning
Coronavirus: Key updates
Karabakh truce at stake
Brazil virus death hits 150,000


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft