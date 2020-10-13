Video
Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

PARIS, Oct 12: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:
ALERT FOR BRITAIN, FRANCE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce a new three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England, which has the worst toll in Europe. The new system will classify all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk, with Liverpool reportedly the only city placed in the top category, meaning its pubs and restaurants will have to close.
France Prime Minister Jean Castex warns that French authorities could impose new local lockdowns in a bid to contain another surge in coronavirus cases Asked about the chances of new stay-at-home orders and business closures, he says "nothing can be ruled out, given what we're seeing in our hospitals". But he adds that "it should be possible" to avoid a nationwide lockdown.
CHINA TO TEST WHOLE CITY
All nine million people in the major Chinese port city of Qingdao will be tested within five days following a tiny outbreak of the coronavirus, health officials say.  The country where the virus first emerged has largely controlled the pandemic, in contrast to many parts of the world still afflicted by rolling lockdowns and high case numbers.
MORE THAN 37.5 MILLION CASES
At least 1,077,849 people have died of the coronavirus since it emerged in China late in 2019. At least 37,575,650 cases have been officially registered worldwide. Of these, at least 25,963,400 are now considered recovered. After the United States with 214,776 deaths, Brazil has reported 150,488, India 109,150, Mexico 83,781, and the United Kingdom 42,825.   -AFP


